BTS Star V To Promote His New Album Layover On Running Man Show

BTS sensation V is keeping all of us on our toes with his upcoming album, Layover. He is orchestrating a sequence of thrilling appearances to unveil his creations to his fans. The most recent reports suggest that Kim Taehyung will be attending the renowned Korean variety show, Running Man, to promote his much-anticipated solo album. He has reportedly finished shooting for SBS’ show on August 28. His appearance would make him the third BTS member to go solo on the show, after RM in 2015 and Kim Seokjin aka Jin in 2022.

For those new to the show, Running Man is a beloved reality-variety show starring popular Korean entertainment personalities like Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Jee Seok Jin, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Kwang Soo, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan. Each episode is a rollercoaster of missions, action, and humour as the members compete against each other with wit and skill. They team up, they betray, and it is all in good fun. The show has been a staple in the world of Korean entertainment, and V’s guest appearance is expected to add a new layer of excitement.

[INFO]According to K-media, Taehyung will be appearing on SBS show Running Man. "According to our coverage on the morning of the 29th V participated in the filming of 'Running Man' on the 28th and finished the schedule smoothly. V's filming will be released on September 10th." pic.twitter.com/FAWgpuF4oV — KimTaehyung_PAK LAYO(ꪜ )ER IS COMING ✌️🐯🇵🇰 (@KimTaehyung_PAK) August 29, 2023

Fans are buzzing with excitement about V’s appearance, given Jin’s successful solo outing on Running Man last year. Jin’s episode garnered over 6,00,000 views on YouTube, and the show itself received a high rating of 4.8%. With this in mind, expectations are high for V’s episode. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between V and the Running Man’ cast, especially with Yoo Jae Suk, whom V greatly admires and has mentioned during many interviews.

Before this, V had only appeared on the show as part of the group when the whole BTS band graced the sets of Running Man as it completed 300 episodes. The episode featuring V on the show will reportedly air on September 10.

With V’s much-awaited album Layover, set to drop on September 8, the excitement is building to a fever pitch. ARMY can’t wait to hear the music that V has been working tirelessly on. The album promises to showcase V’s unique artistry and musical talents, and fans are already speculating about the themes and emotions that V will explore in his songs. He has already treated fans to two music videos, namely Love Me Again and Rainy Days. These two music videos have exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Meanwhile, get ready for an exciting September with V as he takes the stage on Running Man and drops his solo album, Layover. The BTS star is set to captivate audiences with his wit, charm, and musical talents.