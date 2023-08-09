BTS Star V's Latest Look For Magazine Covers Is Breaking The Internet: 'Visual King'

Just a day after announcing his first solo album Layover, BTS V has once again taken social media by storm by appearing on the cover of three biggest magazines in South Korea. As soon as the photographs of the pictorials appeared online, ARMY began hailing the K-pop idol for being the ultimate “Visual King" all while looking dapper in gender-fluid looks. His feature on the September edition of Arena Homme+ Korea came in collaboration with the luxury fashion brand Celine, who he serves as a global brand ambassador for. In one photo, the BTS member appeared donning only an animal print scarf, another sees him looking dapper in a layered red jacket look.

A glimpse of him in a glitzy crop top also got a special mention. Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Next in line was his appearance on the W Korea cover for being the new face of the jewellery brand Cartier. In a series of photos, the singer-dancer slayed in multiple pieces of extravagant accessories right from earrings, neck chains, and stunned bracelets. With perfectly gelled hair, V played with the camera using his intense gaze. “The veil of W Korea Vol. 9 has finally been lifted, and the face that graces the cover is BTS’ V! Just days before V announced the news of his first solo album, W Korea captured him in a studio in Seoul. In two respective editions, ‘W(Woman)’ and ‘M(Man)’, W Korea VOL.9 will show you a multi-faceted portrait of V," stated the magazine while sharing his photos. Catch a glimpse of it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Korea (@wkorea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Korea (@wkorea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Korea (@wkorea)

Last but not least, V also made a feature in Pop Magazine’s September edition. Rocking Celine silhouettes by Hedi Slimane, the musician looked visually appealing while posing for the enthralling stills. Be it Kohl eyes or sleek or shimmer outfits, he did not leave any stone unturned to bring out his captivating style game into play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP (@thepopmag)

With the photos going viral across social media platforms, ARMY isn’t holding back from showering the BTS members with a barrage of compliments. A user shared a dance meme of the musician commenting, “Taehyung after dropping Pop Magazine, W Korea, Arena, and mv announcement on us at the same time."

taehyung after dropping Eye Magazine, W Korea, Arena and mv announcement on us at the same time pic.twitter.com/409hslztqh— yely⁷ ʰ⟡ᵖᵉ ᵉᵈᶦᵗᶦᵒⁿ (@bichwi) August 9, 2023

Another said, “V, the sexiest member of BTS, the most fashionable man in Asia, the biggest pop star in the world."

"V, the sexiest member of BTS, the most fashionable man in asia, the biggest pop star in the world" - V ON POP MAGAZINE #BTSV #V #KIMTAEHYUNG LOVE ME AGAIN IS COMINGMV TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/6uOHX2ZYbU— Auriland⟭⟬ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ 👑♡ (@thv_auriland) August 9, 2023

One more asked, “V on the cover of three magazines! Do you like ARMY?"

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “My heart can’t take it. He’s not real."

On Tuesday, August 8, V’s management agency confirmed his first solo album will drop on September 8. The collective will feature six tracks including Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, and Rainy Days, among others.