BTS Stars Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Suga To Enlist in South Korean Military By Year-End?

BTS ARMYs were in for a big shock on Monday morning as a tweet about Jungkook, Kim Taehyung and Suga’s potential military enlistment date went viral on social media. In October 2022, BigHit Music had confirmed the seven members would be fulfilling their mandatory military service. While Jin entered the military in December 2022, J-Hope, also known by his birth name Jung Ho-seok, became the second member of the K-pop group to enlist in the South Korean military in April this year.

As per a new report quoting industry officials, the remaning members of the BTS including Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are all looking at enlisting in the military by the end of this year. “According to officials, BTS will complete Military Enlistment of all members, including V and Jungkook, by the Year of this year. They will fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga’s world tour and Jungkook’s solo ventures in the first half of the year," a tweet from the BIGHIT INFO handle read.

“Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner. Their aim is to minimize any gaps and continue @BTS_twt as a whole group after coming back."

Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner. Their aim is to minimize any gaps and continue @BTS_twt as a whole group after coming back. — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) June 19, 2023

It was just a couple of days ago when BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary. Jin and J-Hope, who are currently enlisted in the army, weren’t able to reach out to the fans but other members celebrated the major milestone by thanking and showing gratitude for their supporters online.

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jeon Jungkook drew the curtains on the close-to-three-week-long FESTA 2023 celebrations with an epic fireworks show. The singer, who is currently in Los Angeles for an international schedule, lent his voice to narrate the fireworks show in Seoul, leaving fans in tears.

Apart from hosting the fireworks show, Jungkook also made headlines recently when he pretended to call RM as a fan and managed to fool him to an extent. The Golden Maknae called Namjoon during his special radio show style concert, It’s 5 PM, I’m Kim Namjun.