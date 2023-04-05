BTS' Suga and IU's Collaboration CONFIRMED With New Teaser of People Pt 2

It is yet another day and another rollercoaster ride for the members of the ARMY and UAENA. The much-awaited dream team is back. Member of the megapopular K-pop boyband Min Yoongi (A.K.A. Suga) and iconic soloist Lee Ji Eun (better known by her stage name IU) are coming back with another collaboration. As confirmed by BigHit Music in their latest Instagram story, the fans are in a frenzy over the news. The music label under which the BTS rapper is signed shared a teaser poster for his upcoming song People Pt.2. What was prominent on the poster was IU’s name.

People Pt. 2 is a pre-release track that will be a part of the BTS star’s upcoming first official album D-DAY will be released on April 7. Following in the footsteps of his fellow members Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope), Kim Namjoon (better known as RM), and Park Jimin, Suga is going to release his first solo album. The final installment in the Agust D trilogy will be out on April 21 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

This is not the first time Min Yoongi has gone solo. He has carved a name for himself in the music industry with his mixed tapes and for his impressive and versatile work as a producer. With his skills, the BTS star has co-written and produced many of the group's biggest hits, including Blood Sweat & Tears and Dynamite. He has also released solo music under his alias, Agust D, with his mixtape Agust D and its follow-up D-2. Members of the ARMY know him not just as a skilled and versatile rapper, but also for his introspective lyrics and sharp wordplay.

Known as Nation’s Little Sister, IU is renowned for her distinctive voice, emotional ballads, and catchy pop hits. She has won numerous awards for her music, including several Daesang (Grand Prize) awards at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. She has also gained recognition for her acting, starring in several Korean dramas such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hotel del Luna, and My Mister.

This is not the first time the two amazing talents have come together for a collaboration. IU and Suga first collaborated in 2020 on the song Eight, which was a huge success in South Korea and around the world. The song showcased both artists' unique styles and talents, with IU's vocals and songwriting complementing Suga's rap verses and production. Their collaboration was highly anticipated, as both artists have loyal and passionate fan bases who were excited to see them work together again. Turns out their prayers have been answered after all.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News