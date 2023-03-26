BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga made the entire fandom cry tears of joy with one single photo. The rapper had an emotional gift for the ARMYs as he dropped an almost OT7 photo with their eldest member Kim Seokjin, who is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service. Jin left for his military service in December last year and met his band members after a long time.

Suga shared a photo with Jin, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope. If you are wondering where the maknaes Jimin and Kim Taehyung are, don’t worry. They met Jin as well, informed Suga. The rapper shared the photo and wrote in Korean, “Taehyung and Jimin were with us too (they left 10 minutes earlier)."

Take a look:

Earlier, Jin met his fellow members J-Hope and Jimin. He shared a snap of himself dressed in his sharp military uniform while posing with his bandmates.

Meanwhile, Jin has crossed a monumental milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits. In October of last year, Kim Seokjin made his official solo debut with The Astronaut, which notched up an impressive 5.6 million streams on Spotify in just one day, setting a new record for the biggest solo debut by a K-pop artist. And if that’s not enough to prove the vocal prowess of Jin, The Astronaut has now surged to a whopping 141 million streams without any extensive playlisting reach, reported AllKpop.

Following Jin, J-Hope also announced his military enlistment. BigHit Music issued a statement sharing details about the same. The agency mentioned that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The statement also mentioned that further details about J-Hope’s military enlistment will be shared soon.

