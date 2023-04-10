BTS: Suga FINALLY Unveils Track List Of His First Solo Album Agust D, J-Hope To Collaborate

Almost a week after announcing the release date of his first full-length studio album, Min Yoongi aka BTS’ Suga has now revealed the entire tracklist of Agust D. It was on Sunday, April 9, when the K-pop idol gave fans a glimpse of what’s inside his upcoming musical venture via social media. August D contains ten tracks with the feature of famous Korean artists including fellow BTS member J-Hope, superstar IU and Kim Woo Sung of The Rose. In addition to this, Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto also collaborates with Suga as a featured artist for Snooze.

The tenth track on the list titled ‘Life Goes On’ gains attention as it is similar to a previous hit BTS track. What makes it interesting is the addition of BTS member J-Hope to it. Check out the Agust D entire track list below:

The upcoming album is the final leg of Suga’s Agust D trilogy. The first part of its mixtape was dropped back in 2016, which gave ARMY an inside glimpse of his musical journey. With underground rap influences the project highlighted Suga’s distinct style which was followed by another mixtape titled D-2 in 2020. Now, this full-length studio album marks the end of Suga’s Agust D mixtapes.

The album is scheduled for a drop on April 21. It will be soon after the release of his solo album that the rapper-dancer will also kick-start his maiden solo tour, which was announced back in February. Beginning in the US from April 26 onwards, the tickets for his concerts have already been sold out. He will appear at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park to deliver his first-ever performance before moving on to multiple arenas in the country till mid-May.

Suga is then scheduled to arrive in Jakarta in the same month, before travelling to Japan, Bangkok, and Singapore. The first solo tour ends in Seoul, Korea on June 24 and June 25.

Just recently his fellow band member Jimin was busy with the promotion of his first solo album FACE, which was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Previously, BTS leader RM and rapper J-Hope have also treated ARMY to their solo albums titled Indigo and Jack In The Box respectively.

