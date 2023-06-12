BTS: Suga Opens Up About His Plans To Visit India, Says 'I Love Indian Movies’

The Bangtan Boys have a massive fan following in India. Recently, one of the band members Suga interacted with his fans during a live broadcast, where he mentioned about his love for India and Bollywood movies. This came as a surprise for the Desi ARMY.

During the live session, Suga shared that he was noticing all the flags on the comments section and will travel to each of those countries. Upon seeing India’s flag, he was quite excited and shared that he’s aware of the massive fan following in India. He shared, ‘India, India. I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I am a fan of Indian movies and added, I love Bollywood films.’

Many fan clubs have shared the video from the live session. Have a look:

WEVERSE LIVE : 11-06-2023 MIN YOONGI TALKING ABOUT INDIA, INDIAN MOVIES ( BOLLYWOOD) 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6titiCredL— Kam⁷•⁠｡♡FESTA¹⁰ (@Komal7_) June 11, 2023

Suga further expressed his desire to come and perform in India. He shared, Guys, I really wanted to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.

Suga is known for his impeccable rapping skills and for producing chart-topping hits. Suga’s solo album, D-Day marks the final leg of the rapper dancer’s mixtape trilogy. Notably, his debut mixtape titled Agust D was released back in 2016, which was followed by its second part D-2 in 2020. Now, D-Day is not only his first full-length studio album but sums up his musical venture that takes fans through his life journey and underground rap influences.

The BTS member is currently on his solo tour which will end in his home country at an arena in Seoul on June 25.