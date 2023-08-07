BTS' Suga To Enlist Next, Confirms Big Hit Music: 'He's Initiated Military Enlistment Process'

BTS label BigHit Music has announced that Suga has initiated the enlistment process for the military and will be enlisting soon. Reportedly, the rapper of BTS will be serving in public during his enlistment period. To note, he concluded his solo tour in Seoul on August 6.

The official announcement reads, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.” It is worth mentioning here that Suga has a shoulder injury, for which he even underwent a surgery.

India Today reported, Suga will be the third BTS member to enlist. Earlier, Jin enlisted in December 2022, followed by J-hope in April. The next member to enlist after Suga is expected to be the leader of the group, Kim Namjoon aka RM. However, RM has assured fans that he won’t be enlisting anytime soon.Suga, on the last day of the tour, got emotional and was even seen crying while singing on stage.

In the videos surfacing on Twitter, Suga couldn’t help but cry while singing the lines of the song. Fans joined him to sing the song and even sang the chorus line, “Everything will be okay." The videos of the performance are now going viral.

Many BTS fans took extended their support to Yoongi, showering him with love. While fans were still recovering from the emotional performance, Min Yoongi followed the concert with a Weverse Live and opened up about the performance.

Apart from reflecting upon the past few months of his tour, Yoongi also hinted that this was his last night on stage and will probably reunite with BTS in 2025 for his comeback concert. “If I say “soon", that feels like a lie. So let’s see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let’s see each other then. You did great. Bye!" he said while concluding his concert.