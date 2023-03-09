While global K-pop sensation BTS is on a hiatus, one of the band’s older members, rapper Suga (real name Min Yoongi), is going on a solo tour soon. Yoongi, who turned 30 on March 9, is also supposed to enlist for the South Korean military soon, but will be meeting his fans with a slate of dates scheduled around the world this spring, including in the US.

It was announced in February 2023 that Min Yoongi will be going on his solo tour, titled under his BTS alternate stage name Agust D. This is the first time a BTS member will be touring solo. Other band members have in the recent past performed solo or released albums, but Yoongi is making history as the fisrt Bangtan member to go on tour sans the other 6 members.

The Agust D tour will kick off April 26 in New York and will span the US before making its way to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and soon-to-be announced Japan dates. Tickets are selling out faster than you can add to cart. If you’re an ARMY looking to get tickets to the Agust D tour, read on to find out where to buy them online even after they sell out.

General Presale Canceled Due to Heavy Demand

Just hours after the ARMY Member presale for began on Wednesday (March 1), Ticketmaster took to Twitter to announce that it has canceled the rest of the sales rounds. “Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale,” the ticket company posted.

However, members of the ARMY pointed out that there are still available tickets under the “Official Platinum” category with inflated prices. “Stop with the platinum tickets. I still see them on there 5 hours later, popping in then greying out then appearing again. release them at the fixed prices,” one fan tweeted.

Where can you buy Agust D Tour tickets?

Most tickets to the Agust D Tour on Ticketmaster and sold out almost immediately. Ticketmaster were prioritizing BTS Army Membership holders, then those who were part of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Verified fans were given priority access to tickets with a special access code. But now, you’ll find the majority of Suga tickets on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Suga has been releasing his own self-produced music for a few years now. Back in 2016, he dropped a debut self-titled mixtape as Agust D, then followed that project up in 2020 with another mixtape, D-2. Suga has also done a bunch of production work for other artists recently, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jungkook.

Read all the Latest Movies News here