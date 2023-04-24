BTS: Taekook Fans Lose Their Minds as Jungkook Gets Shy While Posing With V at Dream Premiere; Watch

BTS singers Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, best known by their stage names V and Jungkook, made their way to the premiere of the South Korean movie Dream. The film stars Park Seo-joon, one of Taehyung’s best friends, and South Korean singer-actress IU. Videos from the screening surfaced online, showing Taekook making their way to the screening together.

For the screening, Taehyung was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white tee with a brown denim jacket. On the other hand, Kookie kept it casual in a black-and-grey look. The duo posed for the cameras together and greeted fans gathered at the screening.

OMG!! JUNGKOOK attended the premiere of the movie "Dream" starring Park Seojoon and IU with Taehyung. pic.twitter.com/lfmLmoSgPB — JK DAILY ⁹⁷ʲᵏ♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) April 24, 2023

A few fans noticed that Jungkook appeared shy at the photo op. He was also seen giggling when Taehyung whispered what appears to be a joke during their photo op session.

No but what made both of them so shy they have attended so many red carpet ?? #taekook pic.twitter.com/7ItbiWT1HL— hourly taekook ᶜᴷ ˣ ᶜᵉˡⁱⁿᵉ (@allloftaekook) April 24, 2023

Wtf he's so shy , couldn't even look at camera JUNGKOOKIEEEEEEE CUTTTTTEEEE#taekook pic.twitter.com/3w4i4rfdk1— Nilli⁷｡⁠◕⁠‿⁠◕⁠｡⟭⟬D-DAY (@Nilli200) April 24, 2023

I'm crying… the way Jungkook got shy after looking at V and covered his face… Soo cute….#taekook pic.twitter.com/WscwziJfWa — Jungkook⁷ (@jungkookah_7) April 24, 2023

Jungkook shy smile seeing taehyung . …….. My heart can't take this . TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIEREJUNGKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERETAEKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERE#taekook pic.twitter.com/2GrNPo3ipW — ❥︎ꪜ | ᴍᴏᴜɴɪ✌︎⁷ (@_taegguk_luv_) April 24, 2023

why am I blushing over taekook getting shy?!?? TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIEREJUNGKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERETAEKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERE#taekookpic.twitter.com/z2C6Pmjvr4 — aurora⁷ (@jklovemode) April 24, 2023

The way they got shy and covered their faces with the banner after looking at each other TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIEREJUNGKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERETAEKOOK AT DREAM PREMIERE#TaehyungDreamPremiere #JungkookDreamPremiere#TAEKOOK pic.twitter.com/RVG9pLj35T — ♡Taesooni♡ (@Taesooni_mi) April 24, 2023

The premiere was also attended by Taehyung and Park Seo-joon’s fellow Wooga Squad members Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyun-sik and Peakboy.

Dream sees Park Seo-joon with singer-actress IU. Seo-joon plays the role of a a professional football player-turned-coach while IU is a PD capturing his journey of training the national football team for the Homeless World Cup.

