BTS Turns 10: RM, Jimin Pen Moving Letters For ARMY As Bangtan Boys Celebrate 10th Anniversary

BTS’ 10th Anniversary: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are celebrating their 10th debut anniversary on June 12. While fans have painted the world purple, Kim Namjoon and Park Jimin took to Weverse and penned moving letters. Namjoonie wrote a peom in which he thanked fans for being by his and BTS’ side over the past decade. He also shared photos from BTS’ initial days.

As translated by Weverse, “The mountains change in ten years, I’m telling you, Durney. There were countless waves.

There are many dawns that I don’t remember. At the age of 20 and 30, I’m just like another person. Now I’m more unfamiliar with my old self. It’s very special to have magic on a horse. Until a noun becomes a pronoun. Until Bangtan becomes Bangtan and ARMY becomes ARMY.. There was a lot of rain and wind, love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand."

“Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us. I had a very special experience that I would never have had again. Looking back, I was used to kicking out the door constantly after being soaked in flashbacks. Even now, I’m still weighing our second act. I feel like I can be anything. The concerns and ambivalence that I had at 17 and 20 are still valid," he added.

“As I grow up. There are so many things in the world that words and writings alone cannot explain, and I learned that things that didn’t seem to change will change someday. Also, the birth of “Name". It also requires the strength and love of so many people," Namjoon wrote.

“I’m still too immature. It will probably continue to be unfamiliar, anxious, and painful. But I’ll move on. Separately, together, far away but close, to me, you guys, I want you guys to have me. Members, staff, family and friends! And ARMYs! Thank you for your hard work. Let’s live well together for the next 10 years. In this world!

I love you," he concluded the post.

Meanwhile, Jimin also penned a long letter confessing that he can’t believe it is already 10 years since he first met the ARMY. “Dear ARMYs, this is Jimin Haha. Wow, it’s our 10th anniversary. How long has it been. I can’t believe that I’m 29 when I first met you at 19. I’m an adult now. My mind is still similar to when I was 19, but my body is… It’s weird. Anyway. I just miss you," he wrote.

The singer went on to pour his heart out and even spoke about watching Jin on Suchwita with Suga and J-Hope. He confessed he got a little emotional watching the episode. He checked up on the ARMY, asking them if they were doing fine and apologised for not being active enough.

“I think I said that a lot. 8 years is long, short, short…9 years…and so on. But 10 years feels different. Something that no one can ignore, so that you can understand and share more, something solid. Yes, I got this feeling. I’m so happy. That’s why I want to keep this relationship and work hard," he said.

“ARMY, I’ve told you this a few times, it’s not something that anyone can do to cheer, love, and give strength for no reason. So I can feel how happy we are. You who make me feel all these things should also feel full of happiness and be loved. You should. Got it? ARMY who I always thank and love. Let’s be happy for a long time Haha," he concluded his letter.

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013. The members have shed ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’, turned several stones and climbed many steps to reach where they are now and fans have always been by their side throughout the journey.

Happy 10th anniversary, BTS!