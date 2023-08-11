BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts In Layover Concept Pics

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has left his fans in awe with a surprise release this week— his first solo track Love Me Again from his upcoming album Layover. The song’s impact has been remarkable, as its music video amassed over a million views within mere minutes of its release. Adding to the excitement, Big Hit Music treated fans with a sneak peek into V’s upcoming album by sharing a few images from his photoshoot. The visuals showcase V in a dapper look, but it was his pet dog Yeontan who stole the spotlight. The pictures have raised fans’ excitement for the full album release.

Through his latest pictures, the singer transports his fans back to the nostalgic vibes of the 90s era. In one captivating snapshot, he channels the spirit of the decade by donning a stylish hat that perfectly encapsulates its essence. Another image showcases his undeniable confidence as he rocks a bomber jacket and proudly displays his mullet hairstyle, embodying the era’s bold fashion choices. Among the collection of visuals, there’s also an endearing picture featuring V’s beloved pet dog, Yeonton, who joins in on the fun by sporting a charming orange cap. Sharing these pictures, the Big Hit Music wrote, “V ‘Layover’ Photo 1.”

Kim Taehyung’s solo album Layover continues to intrigue fans as more photos were unveiled on the Waverse website. Among these images, V pays homage to his passion for jazz, with quotes like Jazz is Freedom.

words background on taehyung concept- Be humble enough!- Mistake- Find Sun- Jazz is Freedom pic.twitter.com/CLGH6JDIXh — jeha☽ ˡᵃʸᵒ⁽ꪜ ⁾ᵉʳ (@rockstarstae) August 10, 2023

Big Hit Music had earlier shared an exciting promotion schedule for V’s much-awaited solo album Layover. On August 9, the music company provided fans with a sneak peek into V’s upcoming releases. The schedule reveals that V will be treating fans with a new music video titled Rainy Day, set to drop soon. As the excitement builds, fans can mark their calendars for August 16, when a fresh batch of album photos will be revealed, offering a further glimpse into the album.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung is all set to drop the complete album on September 8, 2023. Interestingly, the release date falls just a day after a special occasion, which happens to be the birthday of V’s beloved pet dog, Yeontan.

The BTS group has embarked on a hiatus until 2025, in order to fulfil mandatory military service duties. Presently, Jin and J-Hope are actively engaged in their respective military enlistments. Additionally, Suga’s ongoing involvement in the enlistment process has been officially verified by Big Hit Music.