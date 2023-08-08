BTS' V Announces Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

As the sensational Korean pop band BTS pauses for military enlistments, individual talents within the band are taking this time to shine as solo artists. Among the rising solo projects from BTS members, V aka Kim Taehyung has revealed his much-anticipated first solo album.

V is gearing up to launch his debut solo venture named ‘Layover’. The album will consist of six songs titled ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue,’ ‘Love Me Again,’ ‘Slow Dancing,’ ‘For Us’, and another song that has not been titled as of now, as reported by Pop Crave.

Tracklist for #V of #BTS’ debut solo album, ‘Layover,’ releasing September 8:1) Rainy Days2) Blue3) Love Me Again4) Slow Dancing5) For Us6) Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) pic.twitter.com/vr8bjjf4ep — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2023

Fans of BTS and V can mark September 8 on their calendars as the exciting release date. This gives them about a month to wait before enjoying the entire collection.

Insight into the album’s themes has been provided by V’s label, Big Hit. The project seems to centre on an R&B vibe, while also blending in some pop elements for which V and BTS are widely recognised.

The creative direction of ‘Layover’ was guided by Hee Jin Min, the CEO of ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe, a major player in the K-pop scene. Min played a key role in all aspects of the project, overseeing not only music production but also choreography and design.

Among BTS members, V is the latest to venture into a solo career. Many of his bandmates have already made their mark as solo artists, achieving impressive success.

In 2023, Suga and Jimin reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with their individual projects, Agust D and Face respectively. In 2022, rapper J-Hope released Jack in the Box and RM released Indigo, securing notable chart successes with their solo albums. Jung Kook, although yet to release a full studio album, recently hit a milestone by topping the Hot 100 chart with his debut solo single “Seven".

No stranger to solo projects, V has treated his fans to a few songs that showcase his unique musical style, in the past too. His track ‘Christmas Tree’ positioned V as one of the first BTS members to enter the Hot 100 chart on his own, a significant achievement. The song reached No. 79 during the festive season in 2021.