BTS' V Collaborates With NewJeans Producer For First Solo Album; Deets Inside

After Jungkook, it is BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung’s turn to shine solo. The K-pop idol’s management agency Big Hit Music confirmed he is currently working on his first album in collaboration with well-known South Korean art director Min Hee-Jin. The latter who is at present the CEO of Hybe’s subsidiary agency ADOR, is also the general producer of the girl group NewJeans. In an official statement shared by Big Hit Music on Wednesday, August 2, it is suggested Min Hee-Jin was approached for the collaboration last year and was initially quite hesitant to accept it, as per Soompi. Despite a hectic schedule, Min Hee-Jin decides to get on board after reportedly observing V’s attitude, passion, and vocal tone.

The NewJeans producer teased about prepping music that aptly reflects V’s preferences. “Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well. We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged,” she reportedly expressed. When it comes to V, the K-pop idol is both “nervous and happy" about gearing up to release his first solo album. Apparently, V is suggested to have created music that’s not only to his liking but will also keep ARMY’s feelings into consideration.

“It’s an album that captures my tastes. There will be abundant spectacles. I prepared while thinking that ARMY will be happy, so I hope you can anticipate it. I think you will be able to see a new side of solo artist V that is different from BTS’ V," he officially stated. Notably, details regarding the album release date or his music cover and concept photos remain unclear as of yet.

The BTS member has previously released several solo songs along with creating OST for multiple K-dramas. He collaborated to make It’s Definitely You with band member Jin for Hwarang, which also marked his acting debut. He dropped Sweet Night for Park Seo-Joon starrer Itaewon Class and Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-Shik’s Our Beloved Summer. In addition to this, V also has Singularity, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower among other singles in his kitty.

Recently, it was Jungkook who released his first solo single Seven. Prior to him, BTS members J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga released their full-length solo albums.