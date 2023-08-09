CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » BTS: V Drops First Song 'Love Me Again' From Solo Album and It Has Crossed 1 Million in Just 8 Mins
1-MIN READ

BTS: V Drops First Song 'Love Me Again' From Solo Album and It Has Crossed 1 Million in Just 8 Mins

Written By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 20:54 IST

Seoul, South Korea

BTS singer V in Love Me Again MV.

BTS singer V in Love Me Again MV.

BTS singer V released the first song from his solo album, Layover. The song is titled Love Me Again.

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is taking the internet by storm with Love Me Again. The song marked his first track from his solo album, Layover. On Wednesday night (IST), Taehyung released not only the track but also the music video. Released on YouTube, the track surpassed 1 million views in just eight minutes. The song features Taehyung singing about love, displaying a new side of him.

In the music video, TaeTae is seen wearing golden and red shimmery tops along with jewellery while singing on a make-shift stage set up. A retro style television box is placed by his side. A few lines of the song are, “I wish you would love me again. No i don’t want nobody else. I wish you could love me again. Again." As per the statement released by Big Hit Music on Tuesday, Love Me Again is described as: “A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track."

Fans took to Twitter and praised the song.

As per the schedule, the next song to release is Rainy Days. The song drops on August 11.

On Tuesday, sharing a statement with media and fans, Big Hit Music said, “We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

“V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey," they added.

