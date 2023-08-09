BTS: V Drops First Song 'Love Me Again' From Solo Album and It Has Crossed 1 Million in Just 8 Mins

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is taking the internet by storm with Love Me Again. The song marked his first track from his solo album, Layover. On Wednesday night (IST), Taehyung released not only the track but also the music video. Released on YouTube, the track surpassed 1 million views in just eight minutes. The song features Taehyung singing about love, displaying a new side of him.

In the music video, TaeTae is seen wearing golden and red shimmery tops along with jewellery while singing on a make-shift stage set up. A retro style television box is placed by his side. A few lines of the song are, “I wish you would love me again. No i don’t want nobody else. I wish you could love me again. Again." As per the statement released by Big Hit Music on Tuesday, Love Me Again is described as: “A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track."

Fans took to Twitter and praised the song.

OH GOD KIM TAEHYUNG, THE GOLDEN BICEP AND HIS VOICE pic.twitter.com/dWFzTUi2eg— THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) August 9, 2023

This part!! I’m speechless! Kim Taehyung!LOVE ME AGAIN MV OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/h1OBWGxfY1 — thv updates (@DailylofV) August 9, 2023

kim taehyung’s voice and beauty are otherworldly pic.twitter.com/QuyR1zcZlr— taehyung thinker (ꪜ) (@vanteficient) August 9, 2023

As per the schedule, the next song to release is Rainy Days. The song drops on August 11.

On Tuesday, sharing a statement with media and fans, Big Hit Music said, “We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

“V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey," they added.