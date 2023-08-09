BTS' V Gears Up For First Solo Album 'Layover', Reveals Promotion Schedule

Fans of BTS, get ready to be swept off your feet as the talented Kim Taehyung aka V, has some exciting musical treats in store. The BTS member is all set to release his much-anticipated first solo album titled ‘Layover’ on September 8, 2023. The announcement, made by BigHit Music, has sent waves of anticipation through the ARMY. The promotional schedule for ‘Layover’ was unveiled on Twitter today. This schedule, in a handwritten format, showcases a unique blend of V’s charisma and Hee-jin’s creative touch. Unlike his fellow BTS members, V has chosen to collaborate with ADOR CEO Min Hee-Jin for his album release, as reported by Soompi.

According to the photo tweeted by BigHit Music, V’s official label, the album, ‘Layover,’ will feature six tracks, with ‘Slow Dancing’ as its title track.

The promotional timeline kicks off with the release of the ‘Love Me Again’ music video on August 10, followed by the unveiling of the ‘Rainy Days’ music video on August 11. Both of these pre-releases build the momentum leading up to the album’s official launch in September, which will see the release of the ‘Slow Dancing’ music video.

The ‘Rainy Days’ track is set to highlight V’s vocals, harmonizing beautifully with the soothing sounds of rain and everyday

ambience. On the other hand, ‘Love Me Again’ boasts an enchanting R&B vibe, showcasing V’s signature baritone.

In an endearing handwritten letter addressed to ARMYs, posted by Tae Guide on Twitter, V has shared his genuine emotions as his big day comes near. He expressed that he has been making lots of attempts and preparing to stand out and boast about how he made it among the 7 members (BTS). He further wrote, “For my family, friends, members and ARMYs I love, I will sing, dance and be active marvellously for a long time. Thank you so much for looking after me, embracing me, rooting for me so I could feel the courage, crying with me, upset (on behalf of me) and making me happy for the past 10 years. I also apologize. I love you so very much. (And) very much BORAHAE.”

Adding a delightful touch, the album’s release date on September 8 coincides with the birthday of Yeontan, V’s beloved pet dog. The promotional material and images for the album also feature Yeontan alongside V, adding a heartwarming element to the upcoming release.

As the clock ticks closer to September 8, 2023, fans can hardly contain their excitement for V’s solo album ‘Layover,’ eagerly anticipating the musical journey that awaits.