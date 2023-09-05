BTS' V Has a Ball at Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa, BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spotted; Video Goes Viral

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung attended the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa and had a ball! The Winter Bear singer attended the party with BLACKPINK member Jisoo and members of NewJeans — Minji and Hanni. Also present at the event were Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon and popular K-drama star Lee Soo-hyuk. The stars were seated together on the same table and enjoying a meal. A video from the bash has now surfaced online showing that the host took the celebrations a notch higher.

The host was seen holding up a dish and celebrating. Sensing the vibe in the room, Taehyung got up from his seat and began grooving. The host offered a piece of the dish to him while the waiters served other guests in the room. Watch the video below:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS' Taehyung, NewJeans' Minji and Hanni, Hoyeon and Soohyuk attending the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa. pic.twitter.com/aYpGqRTjr7— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2023

Taehyung has been busy with the release of his new album, Layover. The BTS singer has released a couple of songs from the album along with the music videos. These include Rainy Days and Love Me Again. The mini album will feature a total of six songs. Interestingly, the album is set to launch on the day when V celebrates is pet dog, Yeontan’s birthday, which is on September 8.

He has been appearing on several variety shows to promote his album. He will be soon appear on Running Man. The teaser has promised a fun episode awaits BTS fans.

On Monday, it was revealed that Kim Taehyung will be making an appearance on his bandmate Suga’s chat show, Suchwita. While ARMYs are excited about the reunion of their beloved Taegi, the two will discuss V’s solo project and even touch upon the possibility of a BTS reunion in 2025. A teaser video from Bangtan TV’s official YouTube channel has already been released, which shows Yoongi and Kim having a delightful time.