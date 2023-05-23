BTS' V Parties With BLACKPINK Member Lisa at Cannes Amid Jennie Dating Rumours

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently attended Naomi Campbell’s birthday party in Cannes amid the ongoing French film festival. In a picture that surfaced on social media, V and Lisa can be seen posing with the birthday girl. The two sported an all-black outfit and looked gorgeous as ever.

V wore a black blazer with matching pants. On the other hand, Lisa looked prettiest in a black top layered over a silver and black jacket and matching trousers. Birthday girl Naomi opted for a white outfit for her special day. Check out the viral photo here:

Among others, pop stars Robin Thicke and Ashlee Simpson also attended Naomi’s birthday bash.

V’s picture with Lisa comes at a time when former’s dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie have also been making headlines. Recently, fans of both K-pop groups — ARMY and BLINKS — were in shock after photos and videos of two people resembling Taehyung and Jennie holding hands went viral on social media. While fans were left speculating if the people in the viral picture with the K-pop stars, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” The photos were initially shared on social media by French journalist Amar Taoualit. He claimed that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BLACKPINK is on their ‘Born Pink World Tour’. They will be next be performing in Bangkok, Thailand on May 27. While Lisa and Jennie recently graced the Cannes Film Festival, the two will return to France as they have a concert scheduled on July 15.

On the other hand, BTS is currently on a hiatus due to military service of Jin and J-Hope.