BTS' V Spotted For First Time Since BLACKPINK Member Jennie Dating Rumours, ARMYs Call Him 'Unreal'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung was spotted out and about in Paris for the first time since his alleged photos with BLACKPINK member Jennie went viral. For the unversed, earlier this week, a video and a few photos surfaced online claiming that Taehyung and Jennie were out on a date night. The video showed two people resembling Taehyung and Jennie holding hands and walking.

Although Taehyung is yet to address the rumours head on, he was spotted going about with his scheduled work in Paris. Photos from France revealed the Winter Bear singer sporting an all-black look as he headed for his engagement. The outfit, featuring shimmery collar and patches of silver shimmer on the jacket, made the singer look nothing less than a supermodel.

Fans also drooled over his look.

📸| Taehyung was spotted in Paris, France looking absolutely radiant & gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/5yjbd5jS8Y— TKG (@TheTKGlobal) May 21, 2023

He is pretty pic.twitter.com/Coz64vv18Q— BTS army 0t7 (@besties66) May 21, 2023

Our taehyung in Paris today 💜Looks perfect 👌 pic.twitter.com/RM0alRzUtF— BTS 💜 PAVED THE WAY 💜 (@ChihabSaida) May 21, 2023

Literally prince of paris is Taehyung 💜— forever taekook💚 (@taekookmissingh) May 21, 2023

top videos

On Thursday, fans of both K-pop groups — ARMY and BLINKS — were in shock after they saw photos and videos of two people resembling Taehyung and Jennie out on a date and holding hands. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V. The photos have taken the internet by storm.

Hours after the photos went viral, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment issued statements in which they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In a statement to Sports Seoul, HYBE and YG Entertainment both said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”