BTS’ V Takes Fans To The Beach In Latest Concept Photos For Solo Album Layover

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, continues to fascinate his fanbase with the release of concept images for his upcoming solo debut album, Layover. Alongside the already-released music videos for Love Me Again and Rainy Days, these concept photos have intensified the excitement. Ahead of the album’s release on September 8, BigHit Entertainment shared the final concept photos and in the new monochrome images V looks heavenly, as he enjoys the beach time, and summer sun while being surrounded by natural beauty.

In the black and white photos, V could be seen cherishing his time at the beach. In another picture, he simply enjoys the calmness of the water. He even shared a shirtless picture, along with a close-up shot of him wearing a stylish ear clip, sending fans into a frenzy. With these latest concept pictures, the South Korean singer has once again taken the K-pop world by storm, leaving ARMYs eagerly excited for his solo debut.

As of now, BTS singer V has unveiled 100 concept photos from his upcoming debut album, Layover, on the Weverse website. The album will feature six tracks, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, For Us, Blue and an instrumental version of Slow Dancing. Kim Taehyung had earlier treated fans by releasing Love Me Again and Rainy Days, along with a teaser for the song Blue. These teasers have only increased the excitement among ARMYs.

On September 4, Weverse magazine shared a feature about BTS V’s upcoming album, Layover. The article explained, “V loves everything old. You can tell how much he likes nostalgic things, especially those that feel cozy and lyrical, just by listening to the songs he’s written, those he’s covered and what he’s said in interviews. Layover, his first solo EP, builds on that love of the past.”

“The solo songs V put out back then were pretty minimalistic, but his new music is even more laid-back than before,” they added.

The feature also highlights V’s poetic side, explaining that when he’s not on stage, he transforms into a friendly individual with a soothing voice. Most of the songs he has composed are characterized by their simplicity, often falling into the folk or emotional ballad genres, typically accompanied by few musical instruments.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung is the last BTS member to release his solo album, following his fellow bandmates, Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook, who have already delighted their fans with their individual musical projects.