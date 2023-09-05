BTS' V Teases Group Reunion On Suga's Chat Show

BTS fans have something exciting to look forward to as V is gearing up for the release of his first full-length solo album, Layover. To promote this highly anticipated project, Kim Taehyung will be making an appearance on his bandmate Suga’s chat show, Suchwita. While ARMYs are excited about the reunion of their beloved Taegi, the two will discuss V’s solo project and even touch upon the possibility of a BTS reunion in 2025. A teaser video from Bangtan TV’s official YouTube channel has already been released, which shows Yoongi and Kim having a delightful time.

While introducing V, the rapper said, “Today’s conversation is going to be very comfortable. The most handsome face in the world, a male idol perfect for a coffee commercial who is also on the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest social media following in the world.”

In the teaser, Suga and V engage in a conversation about Kim Taehyung’s solo album, Layover. The singer shares that this album is a true reflection of who he is. He explains that the album explores the various sides of his personality, like different colours that he continues to discover within himself.

In the conversation, V and Suga shared a special moment regarding watching an aurora together. Kim Taehyung mentioned that as a group, they haven’t had the chance to watch it together. The BTS rapper then made a promise, saying, “When all seven of us gather together…" but before he could finish, V interrupts him and adds, “We’ll get dragged into Bon Voyage." Suga then points towards the Bon Voyage staff members who were present on the set, while V expresses his desire to visit Northern Europe. This has made ARMYs excited about the possibility of a new season of Bon Voyage, the popular travel and vacation series where BTS members explore different destinations together.

Suga further asked V about a heartfelt message he had sent, which also included “I love you." In response, V humorously expressed his surprise, stating that he didn’t expect Suga to be the type of person to use such words.

Currently, Kim Taehyung, is fully engaged in the promotional activities for his upcoming album, Layover. While the singer has already shared two songs earlier, Rainy Days and Love Me Again, the mini album will feature a total of six songs. Interestingly, the album is set to launch on the day when V celebrates is pet dog, Yeontan’s birthday, which is on September 8.

