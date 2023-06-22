BTS' V To Collaborate With Lady Gaga For A Jazzy Project? Fans Believe So

It was just a couple of days ago when BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung took the internet by storm with his melodious music cover of iconic jazz renditions. Now, the K-pop idol has once again hit the headlines after giving a shoutout to his throwback meeting with Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards. On Wednesday, the Christmas Tree hitmaker shared an old collage alongside the Shallow songstress. In one photo Lady Gaga warmly gazes at V, while another sees her planting a sweet kiss on the BTS member’s cheek.

With bright smiles on their faces, both the musicians look extremely elated to have met each other. Though the reason why V chose to reshare the throwback photo remains unclear, fans have begun speculating about a jazzy collaboration between the two. Check out the old photo here:

BTS’s V shares a throwback photo with Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/OwKcz4ztj5— Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) June 21, 2023

Twitter has been abuzz with “Collab please” demand ever since the picture surfaced online. While some seem sure of something cooking between the two, many suggest they would love to watch the duo come together. A user theorized, “Maybe that’s the special project! He’s working on an album (maybe Jazz).”

Maybe that’s the special project!!! He’s working on an album (maybe Jazz 👀).— Lady Gaga Fans Chile 🫶 (@GagaChileanFans) June 21, 2023

Another wrote, “What if we’re getting a collab? Taehyung X Lady Gaga Omg?”

WHAT IF WE'RE GETTING A COLLAB???? TAEHYUNG X LADY GAGA OMG??!!!— 7✯ ash (@starryguktae) June 21, 2023

A fan called it, “The most precious moment you will ever see between the two wonderful artists,” adding, “I need a collab with the queen and king of Jazz please.”

The most precious moment you will ever seen between two wonderful artists i need a collab with the queen and king of Jazz plssss— 눈꽃왕자 태 (@tae_mybabybear) June 21, 2023

One more agreed, “I can sense some possible collaboration here.”

i can sense some possible collaboration here 👀— 𝗝 𝗮 𝘆 𝘆🌶 (@jayixhere) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a fan suggested, “They should collab on a track and on movies too.”

they should collab on a track and on movies too 🥰— ؘ (@dadobabie) June 21, 2023

It is important to note that neither Lady Gaga nor V of BTS has indicated any detail of a potential collaboration. After meeting the Born This Way hitmaker during the 64th Grammy Award, V reportedly unveiled how Lady Gaga lauded BTS’ work, as per Republic World. The revelation came during his candid chat on a VLive session, he said, “A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga and she said she really likes us and supports us a lot.” Watch the moment of their meeting here:

Reminiscing on the sweet moment Taehyung had with lady Gaga aka his jazz queen pic.twitter.com/Y1FN8nvw8c— ⱽ (@HappyTae95) June 21, 2023

V recently released the music cover of two jazzy tracks to mark the 10th anniversary of his K-pop group. He sang It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Crosby and Cheek To Cheek by Fred Astaire.