BTS' V Treats Fans To Personal Cooking Experience In Final Episode Of Jinny's Kitchen

The finale of Jinny’s Kitchen left K-Pop sensation BTS’ Kim Taehyung (aka V) fans gushing with excitement after he surprised them with his culinary and dancing skills. The popular K-pop singer and his co-stars were stationed at Bacalar in Mexico for the last episode, where V cooked some chicken starters and corndogs for fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of him. He also put on a dance performance to the band’s hit song, Run BTS, leaving fans awestruck and wanting more. The vocalist’s cooking skills were on full display during the finale that aired on April 28, impressing members of the ARMY who have been following his journey on the show. Prior to filming, he had taken cooking and Spanish lessons, which he put to good use during the series. Fans were left in awe of his culinary talent and have been raving about it ever since.

Taehyung has once again proven his generous and thoughtful nature. In a tweet, fans shared that during the recording of the final episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, Mexican ARMYs who were waiting outside the set received a pleasant surprise from V himself. According to tweets from eyewitnesses, V sent food to the fans waiting outside as a token of his gratitude for their support and dedication.

The fans were overjoyed at the gesture and shared pictures of the food they received, expressing their love and appreciation for the Sweet Night singer. But that’s not all. After sending food to the fans waiting outside, V rushed down to meet them in person and bid them farewell. The fans were ecstatic to see their beloved idol and expressed their gratitude for his kind gesture. “Mexican Armys present at the recording site for Jinny’s Kitchen’s finale shared that Taehyung had sent food for the Armys waiting at the set as a token of his gratitude and rushed down to bid goodbye to them. ‘Without a doubt the most beautiful idol I have ever met’,” the tweet mentioned.

This is not the first time V has shown his appreciation for his fans. He is known for his loving and caring nature and has often gone out of his way to make his fans feel special.

In addition to his impressive cooking skills, Taehyung also showcased his dancing abilities during the finale. Fans were ecstatic to see him perform a dance routine to one of BTS’ hit songs, Run BTS. The singer’s dedication to his craft and fans was evident in his heartfelt performance, which left the audience as well as his co-stars, Lee Seo-Jin, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park Seo-Joon, cheering for more.

The finale of Jinny’s Kitchen was a perfect showcase of the BTS star’s multi-faceted talent and a fitting end to the show that has captivated K-pop fans worldwide. It’s no surprise his fans are left gushing over his kindness and undeniable talent.

