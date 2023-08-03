BTS Video: Shraddha Kapoor Is A Sweetheart In Fringe Lehenga As She Gets Ready To Walk The Ramp

The India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 event has been a star-studded affair with numerous Bollywood celebrities gracing the ramp in exquisite creations by Indian designers. On the ninth day of the fashion extravaganza, it was Shraddha Kapoor’s turn to dazzle the audience as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra. An hour ago, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress treated her Instafam with the glimpses from her “last night" event of the India Couture Week.

The video began by showcasing a beautiful window view of the aeroplane, Shraddha was seen travelling all the way to New Delhi for the grand fashion event. The diva was seen posing with all smiles for the camera in a magnificent silver lehenga from Rahul Mishra’s We The People collection which exuded nothing short of royalty.

Talking about her outfit, the ensemble featured a silver sequinned bralette with a plunging neckline and delicate pink flower accents, paired with a matching long, flowy skirt. Shraddha’s magical appearance in the shimmery silver lehenga, teamed with a low-cut blouse and a cape, set the bar high for bridal fashion at the India Couture Week 2023. Adding an air of sophistication, Shraddha completed her look with a silver neck choker from Raniwala in 1881.

Take a look at the post here:

Keeping her makeup subtle, Shraddha allowed her outfit to shine, with silver eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and soft nude lipstick completing her delicate yet glamorous look.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Last night was (sparkles, glowing star, and dizzy symbol emoticons)."

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Numerous social media users admired the actress’s beauty and elegance. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You stole the show," while another commented, “Koi itna perfect kese ho skta hai? (How can she be so perfect?)."

A fan said, “After watching this I swear I am going to have a very very good day." “She’s getting younger day by day," a user wrote.

At India Couture Week (ICW) 2023, Rahul Mishra’s collection paid homage to the skilled karigars, making it a grand showcase of Indian craftsmanship. Shraddha Kapoor was honoured to be part of the show, offering her ode to all the artisans through her appearance. “I feel like for me to be wearing this piece makes it so much more special because this is a testament to that craft that has existed… So I would say that I’m feeling most fashionable right now because I am a representation of the artisans. And for me to be that is a very proud moment," Shraddha told ANI.

Work-wise, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in her latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie has also been recently made available on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming project.