BTS World Is Shutting Down, Heartbroken ARMY Says 'It's End Of An Era'

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:48 IST

Mumbai, India

BTS World is no longer available for download on App Store and Play Store.

Saddened by the news of their beloved BTS World game ending, fans expressed their discontent on social media. Earlier, another game, SuperStar BTS, was discontinued in 2020.

On September 5, 2023, Netmarble, the gaming company responsible for a fan-favourite BTS game, made the unexpected announcement, leaving the global fanbase known as ARMYs in a state of shock and confusion. The company announced the discontinuation of the BTS World game. The news has deeply saddened fans of the popular group. This marks the second time a BTS-related game has faced such a fate, with SuperStar BTS being the first. BTS World, a game that had captured the hearts of fans since its initial launch on June 26, 2019, has now come to a sudden and abrupt end.

This decision, made after just four years, is seen by many as the end of an era, a sentiment echoed by devoted fans worldwide.

Adding to the distress, the game is no longer available for download on popular platforms like the App Store and Play Store, as per Netmarble’s official statement regarding the termination.

In light of this unfortunate development, fans have taken to express their discontent on social media and share their experiences with the BTS World game.

BTS World was an interactive game that featured the members of the South Korean boy band BTS in video content. It showcased their acting skills and allowed fans to interact with the members in a virtual setting. The game also included remarkable music collaborations, such as RM and SUGA’s All Night, V and J-Hope’s A Brand New Day, and Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and Zara Larsson’s Dream Glow.

On June 2, 2022, Netmarble released the final chapter, chapter 22, of BTS World, signalling a possible conclusion of the game.

In an effort to provide a graceful ending, Netmarble even reduced the difficulty level of the last chapter, offering more gems to players and dropping the 5-star rate cards. They also introduced the DNA store, making every card accessible for purchase, as per the announcements on their website.

Following the announcement, some fans are requesting Netmarble to release the archive of content from the BTS World game, which features a significant amount of exclusive content filmed and recorded by the group. ARMYs hope to be able to download and preserve these precious memories.

The shutdown of the BTS World game mirrors the fate of another BTS mobile game called SuperStar BTS, which was discontinued in 2020 only two years after its launch.

Meanwhile, another interactive game, BTS: In The Seom, launched by HYBE last year in June 2022, has been receiving praise from the audiences. It is a story-rich puzzle and a casual, character management game. This game has been appreciated for its engaging storyline, captivating interface, and music composed and produced by BTS member Suga himself.

While Netmarble’s decision to terminate the beloved BTS World game’s service might be motivated by various reasons, it offers little consolation to the distraught ARMYs who have dedicated years to playing and connecting with BTS through this beloved game.

