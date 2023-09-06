BTS World Is Shutting Down, Heartbroken ARMY Says 'It's End Of An Era'

On September 5, 2023, Netmarble, the gaming company responsible for a fan-favourite BTS game, made the unexpected announcement, leaving the global fanbase known as ARMYs in a state of shock and confusion. The company announced the discontinuation of the BTS World game. The news has deeply saddened fans of the popular group. This marks the second time a BTS-related game has faced such a fate, with SuperStar BTS being the first. BTS World, a game that had captured the hearts of fans since its initial launch on June 26, 2019, has now come to a sudden and abrupt end.

This decision, made after just four years, is seen by many as the end of an era, a sentiment echoed by devoted fans worldwide.

[Notice] BTS WORLD Service Termination Announcement 1. Service Termination date : Dec 25 2023, 18:00 (PST) 2. Game download and In-App Purchasing/Advertisement block date : Sep 4 2023, 18:00 (PST) [Going to Announcement]▶https://t.co/FHkikdfMHw — BTS WORLD Official (@BTSW_official) September 5, 2023

Aww the end of an era— Ash⁷ 💜🪻 (ꪜ) you live so we love 아포방포 2025 (@ashtots) September 5, 2023

Adding to the distress, the game is no longer available for download on popular platforms like the App Store and Play Store, as per Netmarble’s official statement regarding the termination.

In light of this unfortunate development, fans have taken to express their discontent on social media and share their experiences with the BTS World game.

whoever decided to shut down bts world we need to have a talk.— jae ! jk day !! ୨୧ (@TinaKiKoo) September 5, 2023

BTS WORLD SERVERS SHUT DOWN IM DEVASTATED… I need someone to archive all the videos!!!!!— abe⁷⟬⟭☁️ probably playing ZeIda (@lowkeybolognese) September 5, 2023

ah, it’s nearing time for bts world to shut down 🙁 i’m gonna miss it. i miss superstar bts too 🙁— amber⁷ ❄️ (@yoonmelon) September 5, 2023

BTS World was an interactive game that featured the members of the South Korean boy band BTS in video content. It showcased their acting skills and allowed fans to interact with the members in a virtual setting. The game also included remarkable music collaborations, such as RM and SUGA’s All Night, V and J-Hope’s A Brand New Day, and Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and Zara Larsson’s Dream Glow.

On June 2, 2022, Netmarble released the final chapter, chapter 22, of BTS World, signalling a possible conclusion of the game.

📍 BTS STORY FINALE! Final Chapter 22 Update "It's okay if you can't remember me. I'll always remember you!" Decide the destination for your journey across time! Join us for our story that will never end! [Go to Notice]▶https://t.co/umLPne03jO pic.twitter.com/VlQB6GWtvP — BTS WORLD Official (@BTSW_official) June 2, 2022

In an effort to provide a graceful ending, Netmarble even reduced the difficulty level of the last chapter, offering more gems to players and dropping the 5-star rate cards. They also introduced the DNA store, making every card accessible for purchase, as per the announcements on their website.

Following the announcement, some fans are requesting Netmarble to release the archive of content from the BTS World game, which features a significant amount of exclusive content filmed and recorded by the group. ARMYs hope to be able to download and preserve these precious memories.

please consider releasing some kind of content archive online once the game is terminated 🥹 thank you game devs for all your work 💜— 🐤t⁷•💜 (@taniedl8) September 5, 2023

The shutdown of the BTS World game mirrors the fate of another BTS mobile game called SuperStar BTS, which was discontinued in 2020 only two years after its launch.

Meanwhile, another interactive game, BTS: In The Seom, launched by HYBE last year in June 2022, has been receiving praise from the audiences. It is a story-rich puzzle and a casual, character management game. This game has been appreciated for its engaging storyline, captivating interface, and music composed and produced by BTS member Suga himself.

While Netmarble’s decision to terminate the beloved BTS World game’s service might be motivated by various reasons, it offers little consolation to the distraught ARMYs who have dedicated years to playing and connecting with BTS through this beloved game.