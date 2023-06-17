BTS's V Surprises Fan With His Hand-Drawn Caricature: 'He's The Sweetest'

Members of the global sensation K-Pop boyband BTS are known for showering their love on their loyal fanbase ARMY. So, it comes as no surprise that Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V is winning hearts with his endearing gestures towards a lucky fan. The singer recently returned to South Korea after completing his filming schedule in Paris. As always, his arrival at the airport was met with an enthusiastic crowd of fans and reporters. Taehyung was all smiles as he greeted the paparazzi and fans waiting for him. The fashion icon was dressed in a simple yet stylish white t-shirt, blue denim, and a cap.

While making his way through the airport, TaeTae was seen carrying a rolled-up piece of paper in his hand. Observing the eager fans, he identified a lucky recipient and approached her. The fan was taken aback by the unexpected encounter with her idol, but her surprise turned into sheer joy as Taehyung handed her the rolled-up paper. Many people have been wondering what this impromptu gift might have been. And the answer is perhaps right in front of everyone.

Prior to his departure from Paris, Taehyung had delightedly shared photos on social media of himself getting a caricature drawn by a talented street artist at Montmartre. This is a famous square known for its artistic ambience. The pictures instantly garnered attention from fans worldwide.

Members of the ARMY were quick to share the close-up shots of the BTS star giving away the gift to one lucky fan. Speculations quickly arose that the precious gift Taehyung presented to the fan was none other than the caricature drawing of himself that he had obtained in Paris.

Many fans commented on how wonderful of a gift this must be for the lucky ARMY who got the portrait. “Taehyung gave away his caricature portrait to an Army. He’s such a sweetheart. Welcome Home Taehyung,” an ARMY wrote.

Another fan expressed their excitement about the BTS star returning home and giving away the gift. Sharing snaps of the artist, they tweeted, “Taehyung has safely returned to Korea! Gave away his caricature (?) to an army at the airport.”

“Tae gave his caricature to a fan, he’s the sweetest boy,” read a tweet.

Check out some more fan reactions here:

Meanwhile, in a delightful celebration of BTS’s 10th anniversary, Kim Taehyung has shared a jazzy rendition of iconic retro tracks. Titled ‘Le Jazz de V’ Live Clip, V’s music video cover showcases his love for jazz and pays homage to classic songs that hold a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

The mesmerizing performance begins with V donning a crisp white shirt and powder blue trousers, exuding an air of sophistication. Accompanied by a talented live band consisting of a drummer, cellist, and pianist, V takes centre stage, ready to enchant listeners with his smooth vocals and charismatic charm.

Members of the ARMY lauded the BTS star with praises for this iconic gift. Many shared loving every moment of this rendition.