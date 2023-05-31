Buddy First Look: Allu Sirish Drops Trailer On His Birthday; Promises an Action-Packed Adventure

On Allu Sirish’s birthday today (May 30), the first look poster of his upcoming film Buddy was revealed, along with the release of the film’s trailer. The captivating trailer starts with a group of intimidating thugs traveling in a metro. Wearing all-black outfits and masks, they receive orders from their leader to carry out a “brutal death" on someone named Teddy. The leader unveils Teddy’s wanted poster and announces an astonishing cash reward of $10,000,000,000 for whoever finds him. Amidst this, the trailer shifts its focus to Teddy, who can be seen enjoying himself and dancing in the metro.

Entering the metro, armed goons close in on Teddy, but Allu Sirish makes a dramatic entrance by throwing a flaming bottle at them. He quickly engages in a fierce fight, overpowering the goons. As the gang leader realises that Teddy is not alone, he summons additional reinforcements. Allu Sirish refers to Teddy as “Buddy" and advises him to get ready. The climax builds up with a thrilling sequence as both Allu Sirish and Teddy unleash a barrage of gunfire in a power-packed scene.

Sirish shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Buddy on social media. The poster features him in a powerful stance, holding a gun, with his companion and ‘Buddy’ Teddy by his side. Sharing the poster on his Instagram, he encouraged his fans to get ready for an exciting journey. He captioned it: Buckle up for an action-packed ride and catch the first glimpse of my Buddy.

Check out the tweet here:

Buckle up for an action packed rise and catch the first glimpse of my "Buddy". @StudioGreen2https://t.co/4n6RrsBAcQ pic.twitter.com/D5VlCM57nj— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2023

Buddy is the remake of the 2021 Tamil fantasy action movie Teddy. The story revolves around a Teddy bear with a human soul. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the Telugu version of the film is directed and written by Sam Anton.