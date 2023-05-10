CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » Movies » Calm Down Singer Rema Looks Dapper As He Visits Manish Malhotra In Mumbai; Pics
1-MIN READ

Calm Down Singer Rema Looks Dapper As He Visits Manish Malhotra In Mumbai; Pics

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 21:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Manish Malhotra will be dressing up Rema for his concert in India. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manish Malhotra will be dressing up Rema for his concert in India. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rema will be performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad between May 12 and 14.

Calm Down singer Rema is currently in India and his fans are eagerly waiting for his mega concert. The singer will be performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad between May 12 and 14. Days ahead of his show, on Wednesday, Rema was snapped in Mumbai along with the ace-Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

In the pictures that have now surfaced on social media, Rema can be seen sporting an all-brown attire. He also added his statement black goggles and looked dapper as always. Rema was papped as he visited Manish Malhotra’s office. Malhotra will be dressing up the artiste for his concert lined up on the 13th of May. Check out the pictures here:

Calm Down singer Rema snapped in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Rema looked dapper in brown as he got papped. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Rema was also accompanied by Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Manish Malhotra will be dressing up Rema for his concert in India. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Rema will be performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
top videos

    Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rema talked about his India tour and shared excitement about performing in the country for the first time.

    “India has been on my wish list since a long time. I am so excited that I could finally make it to the country and perform here for all my amazing fans. Growing up, I used to see my sister watch all the Indian songs and dance on TV so I have very fond memories associated with India. After my team told me we are doing this tour for real I was very happy as I was preparing for this for the longest. I have so much expectations and I really expect the people to come out for me," he said.

    About the Author
    Chirag Sehgal
    Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. hollywood
    3. Manish Malhotra
    4. Rema
    first published:May 10, 2023, 21:02 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 21:02 IST