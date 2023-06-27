'Can The Wheel Be Broken?': Jung Hae-in Starrer D.P. 2 First Teaser Is Out And It Is Intense

The first look of the highly anticipated South Korean series D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) is out now. The previous seasons’ star-studded cast including Jung Hae-in, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, and Son Suk Ku are all set to make their return. In the teaser released by Netflix Korea, the atmosphere of the critically acclaimed series is looking as intense as ever. The message is loud and clear: Will the wheel ever be broken? Right from the get-go, the season 2 teaser will have fans hooked. The teaser begins with a young soldier who looks broken and battered. He is seen raising a loaded rifle against his comrades. The voiceover follows, “Nothing has changed here. Not one thing.”

Watching familiar faces is always something fans of Korean dramas are looking forward to. So, when Jung Hae-in as Private Ahn Joon-ho makes his re-apperance on screen you can expect it to win everyone’s heart. The text on the screen reads “Nothing will ever change unless we do something.” And our beloved cast is set on their mission “to bring them back, safe and sound.” The intense drama is all set to unfold with Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yeol in tow. Check out the trailer right here:

Previously it was also reported that new cast members will join the show. This includes Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Hyun. Jin Hee will play Goo Ja Woon, the chief legal officer of the army headquarters. Meanwhile, Ji Hyun will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, the operations officer of the Ministry of National Defence Prosecutor’s Office.

The first season of D.P. was set in 2014, following the journey of a team of Korean military police. Their mission? To catch deserters. Keeping South Korea at the forefront, the series explored the undesirable nature of the military. They focused on widespread bullying and hazing as well as the mindset for the “survival of the fittest" Private Ahn Joon-ho and Corporal Han Ho-yul are a team on their mission to find the deserters.

What path season 2 will take is yet to be seen. But excited fans can mark their calendars. D.P. 2 is all set to make its highly anticipated return on Netflix on July 28.