Can You Guess The Celebrity From This Adorable Childhood Picture?

She is a popular and sought-after South actress, who recently also made her Bollywood debut. The photo shows an adorable little girl in a red t-shirt posing for the camera. She has worked with many A-listers and what’s interesting to know about her is that she never wanted to become an actress. But right from her debut, she won the hearts of the audience with her extraordinary performance, dazzling smile and impeccable acting.

The beauty in the picture is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. The photo was shared by the actress during the lockdown and it melted a million hearts as people referred to her as “cutie pie” and “very sweet” etc. Today, the actress has attained star status and has been declared the National Crush by social media.

Take a look at the post here-

Rashmika Mandanna marked her acting debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Kirik Party starring opposite Rakshit Shetty. During the shoot, she fell in love with her co-actor, Rakshit Shetty and the couple soon got engaged. However, after some time, the couple broke off their engagement and went their separate ways. Reportedly, the actress cited compatibility issues. Her family was quite “disturbed” after the incident.

She continued to work hard and was featured in two commercially hit Kannada movies - Anjaniputra and Chamak in 2017. She later made her debut in Telugu films in 2018 in the romantic drama Chalo. She has worked in one of the biggest hit movies with Vijay Deverakonda titled Geetha Govindam. It earned her the Best Actress awards at Sri Kala Sudha Telugu Movie Awards, Zee Cine Awards and Filmfare Awards South.

It was in 2022 that she made her debut in Bollywood with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. It also featured Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Sunil Grover. Later, she appeared in the movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of one of the most highly anticipated movies– Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.