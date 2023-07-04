Can You Guess This Yesteryear Bollywood Diva From This Adorable Picture?

Bollywood actresses are all about glamour now and have achieved certain stardom. But often many wonder what their favourite stars looked like during their growing-up years. Or what did their beauty queen look like as a toddler? Today, a photo of a little kid caught our attention and left us completely surprised. Can you guess this adorable little munchkin from the photo?

Here’s a hint. Her name is synonymous with fashion and glamour and this diva became the trendsetter of Bollywood. By picking bold roles and unique scripts, she made a lasting impression in the minds of the audience who were completely enthralled by her beauty, her dance moves and especially her acting. She established herself as an actress who is considered to be legendary and earned a lot of fame and recognition through her work. While her professional life often grabbed the media’s attention, her personal life is less discussed.

She is none other than Zeenat Aman. She received recognition as a model and won the Femina Miss India Pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant. Zeenat Aman made her debut with The Evil Within opposite Dev Anand in 1970. The following year, she featured in Hulchul and Hungama opposite Vinod Khanna and Kishore Kumar to name a few.

Despite initial success, her career witnessed a breakthrough with the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna which earned her Filmfare Award For Best Supporting Actress and BFJA Award for Best Actress. Her next commercially successful movie was Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973 opposite Dharmendra and Neetu Singh. Zeenat Aman became a household name in India after portraying the role of Rupa in Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram which was a huge success and acted as another turning point in her career.

Zeenat Aman and actor Sanjay Khan fell in love on the sets of the movie Abdullah. But, Sanjay was already married at that time. They eventually married each other but Sanjay never divorced his first wife. Reportedly, the duo used to frequently quarrel. If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Khan allegedly physically assaulted her which resulted in many injuries. In 1985, she married Mazhar Khan. However, he and his mother did not like the actress continuing her work in the films. Instead, Mazhar Khan wanted her to stay with the kids. For 12 years she tried to make her marriage work. But she reportedly stayed unhappy. He later passed away due to a long illness and since then, she is single.