Can You Identify These Bollywood Legends From Their Childhood Photograph?

A captivating black and white photograph is making waves on the internet, featuring a group of schoolgirls with two of them standing out. Both girls, adorned in their school uniforms with braided hair, exude innocence. However, what you may not know is that these two girls are no ordinary individuals. They ventured into the world of Bollywood at a young age and gained immense fame as they grew older. They were prominent figures in the film industry during the 60s and 70s. Can you identify these girls from the photograph? If not, we’ll provide you with some hints about them.

One of the girls in the photo was the highest-paid actress of the 60s and 70s, while the other became renowned for her exceptional dancing skills and portrayal of negative characters. The latter achieved such prominence in negative roles that the audience began to despise her. The success of her work compelled audiences to develop a strong dislike for her. If you still cannot identify them, let us help you.

The girl on the right in the picture is Aruna Irani, while the girl on the left is Mumtaz. Both actresses were well-established names in Hindi cinema during their respective eras. Mumtaz was one of the leading and highest-paid actresses of the 60s and 70s. On the other hand, Aruna Irani made a significant impact in the industry through her remarkable portrayal of negative characters.

Now, let’s delve into Mumtaz’s childhood. At the tender age of 11, Mumtaz embarked on her career as a child actress in the film Sone Ki Chidiya, released in 1958. Following that, she played supporting roles in several films. However, it was the movie Do Raaste, released in 1969, that paved her path to success, propelling her into lead

roles in numerous films. Some of Mumtaz’s best-known movies include Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, and Tere Mere Sapne.

Let’s now shift our focus to Aruna Irani, who began her acting journey at the age of 9. Aruna, who faced financial difficulties during her childhood, was the eldest among her eight siblings. Her father managed a drama troupe, and her mother was an actress, which led her to start acting at a young age. She made her debut in 1961 with the film ‘Ganga Jamuna.’ Aruna was widely recognized as an exceptional dancer during her time. Throughout her career, she appeared in over 500 films. However, Aruna is primarily renowned for her remarkable portrayals of negative characters.