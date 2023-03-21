We have a challenge for you. It is not an optical illusion. Instead, you are required to recognise the celebrity in the picture. We have shared an Indian actress’ childhood picture with you, and you need to identify her. The photo is currently doing rounds on social media. This is a time-bound challenge and has to be completed within five minutes. Here is the picture, and your time starts now.

By looking at the picture, it is clear that this Indian actress loves classical dance. It’s interesting to note that this actress was a well-known performer in the 1960s and 1970s. In Bollywood, she was known as the Jubilee Girl. Can you guess now?

She had a sizable fan following and ruled millions of hearts. The actress never got married. This actress collaborated with several renowned actors on-screen including Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, and Shammi Kapoor. Have you been able to guess yet? If not, let us reveal her name.

The young lady in question is none other than well-known actress Asha Parekh.

Asha Parekh, with the aid of Khalid Mohamed, recently wrote her memoir titled Asha Parekh: The Hit Girl. In her book, she has revealed some shocking incidents of her life including her affair with director Nasir Hussain. She wrote in her book, “The only man I ever loved was my mentor Nasir Hussain, but it ended because I was not cut out to be the other woman”.

In a recent interview with veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Asha Parekh shared her views on marriage. She said “Marriages are made in heaven. If it has to happen, it will. But if it is not meant to happen, it will not happen. Maybe it was not written in my destiny and I think I am very happy it didn’t happen. I think you all will agree with me."

Asha Parekh said that it’s better not to be married, rather than to have a bad union. She said many individuals would not be aware of how hard an actor works to maintain a successful marriage with compromises that may not be made by others.

Asha’s memoir is one of the best sellers. Within less than six months, the book has gone into its second edition. Asha Parekh said, about this, in an interview, “I am grateful to all the people who supported me in the film industry and my fans to keep showing their interest in my work and life”.

