Can You Identify This Bollywood Diva From Her Childhood Picture?

The late Smita Patil was one of the finest actresses of her era. She was a class-apart performer who showed her acting mettle in many parallel cinema classics. A Facebook page Timeless Indian Melodies shared a throwback childhood photo of the actress. The late actress looked cute and happily posed for the cameras. She styled her hair with a gajra. “CHILDHOOD PHOTO OF SMITA PATIL,” read the post.

Smita Patil had amassed a massive fan base in the entertainment industry within 12 years of her acting career. She is remembered for characters that were different from the identity of the mainstream Hindi actress. Viewers remember the actress for her brilliant performances in films like Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mirch Masala (1987), Bazaar (1982), and Aakhir Kyon. (1985) etc.

Smita Patil also attracted the spotlight for her relationship with actor Raj Babbar, who was already married to actress Nadira Babbar at that time. According to the reports, the Manthan actress and Raj Babbar became romantically involved during the shooting of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Directed by Sisir Misra, Bheegi Palkein had both the actors playing the lead roles, i.e.- Ishwar Acharya (Raj Babbar) and Shanti (Smita Patil). Both actors tied the nuptial knot after staying in a live-in relationship.

According to the reports, their marriage hit troubled waters after some time. The reasons behind the rough patch in their marriage have not been disclosed. They embraced parenthood with the birth of Prateik Patil Babbar on November 28, 1986, but this happiness was not destined to last long. Smita Patil passed away due to delivery complications on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31.

Galiyon Ka Badshah, Oonch Neech Beech, Waaris, and a few of her other films were released after she passed awat. She won the Bengal Film Journalists Award for Mirch Masala under the best actress category. She also won the Filmfare Award and National Film Award for Chakra under the best actress category.