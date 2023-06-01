Can you Identify This Bollywood Star From His Childhood Picture?

A childhood picture of a current Bollywood star is viral, and the fans can’t stop showering love on him. It’s none other than our Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir looks adorable in this picture, tweeted by Team Ranbir Kapoor, one of his fan pages on June 26, 2021. Team Ranbir Kapoor tweeted in the caption, “Our cute little prince. Via: Super Dancer Show".

Our cute little prince. Via : Super Dancer Show pic.twitter.com/ccsmAMJHto— Team Ranbir Kapoor (@RanbirKTeam) June 27, 2021

The fan page has tweeted many other glimpses of the star’s life. They have tweeted 10-year challenge pictures of Ranbir’s hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, and other members of YJHD’s cast and crew are also present in these pictures.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved films of Ranbir and had released on May 31, 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film revolved around Kabir (Ranbir) and Naina (Deepika) who become friends during a trekking trip.

Ranbir is looking forward to his upcoming film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As stated in a report published in Pinkvilla, the principal shoot of the film has been completed. Now the team will reunite soon in Mumbai for a final 12-day schedule, before calling it a wrap. The gangster drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and others is set for an August 11 release.

Anil Kapoor will play the role of Ranbir’s father and Bobby Deol will feature as the antagonist. Rashmika will play the female lead and Tripti will also have an important role. This film will hit the cinema halls in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Bhadrakali Pictures, Cars on Film, and Cine 1 Studios have backed this movie.

Ranbir last played the male lead in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan and received mixed reviews. This film narrated the storyline of Mickey (Ranbir) who helps couples to break up to earn money. However, the situation gets complicated when he falls for Tinni.