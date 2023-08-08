Can You Identify This Bollywood Superstar From His Childhood Photo With Rajinikanth?

A childhood picture of a superstar is going viral on social media. In the photo, he can be seen posing with the South megastar Rajinikanth. The duo can be seen embracing each other. No one can recognise this child. Let us tell you that the child is a Bollywood starkid. His father is a famous Bollywood director. Currently, he is a superstar and owner of crores of properties. He gives fierce competition to stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, and Amir Khan. Can you guess the celebrity in the picture? If not, let us tell you the cute kid is none other than Hrithik Roshan. This is a 37-year-old photo. Hrithik was only 12 years old at that time. The photo is from the set of the movie Bhagwan Dada (1986). The film had two predominant characters, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan and Rajinikanth. Bhagwan Dada was made by Hrithik’s grandfather, producer-director J Om Prakash. Hrithik had acted in many movies as a child actor. This was one of them.

Hrithik Roshan is now 49 years old and has done many successful movies like Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Dhoom and Koi Mil Gaya. Hrithik is a fitness freak and keeps a lot of his focus on maintaining good health. Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha in 2022, where he starred alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik has a total asset of Rs 3,000 crores. He reportedly charges Rs 40 to 70 crore for a movie.

Hrithik married Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000. The couple have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple later got separated after 13 years of marriage. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Dil Kabaddi fame actress Saba Azad.