Can You Identify This Famous Actress Who Was Crowned Miss Chennai In 2000?

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. She has received critical acclaim for her remarkable performances in films like Ponniyin Selvan, Raangi and many others.

Recently, her fans were excited to find a throwback picture of the actress which resurfaced on social media. Trisha can be seen standing with her mother Uma Krishnan in the photo which was posted by the official Instagram handle of Ssmusic. “Guess the baby," the caption of the picture reads. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssmusic Admin (@ssmusicofficial)

Trisha’s fans loved the photo and many of them commented that she looked adorable in a pink frilled frock. Her mother can be seen in an ethnic look with a pattu saree and blouse. The actress can be seen pointing at something out of curiosity in the picture while her mother keeps a straight face for the photo.

The actress tweeted one of her other childhood pictures earlier in 2020 in which she had worn a white T-shirt with blue denim jeans. She captioned the picture, “Angel Face Devil Thoughts." Followers praised the actress for her indelible charm and innocence.

Trisha made her debut with a cameo in the film Jodi in 1999. In 2000, she was crowned Miss Chennai. She gained widespread recognition with this award which got her a full-fledged role in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002.

Currently, Trisha is looking forward to her much-anticipated film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Billed to be a gangster thriller, Leo belongs to Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe. This film will have connections with Lokesh’s earlier released films Kaithi and Vikram. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin and Priya Anand will portray the supporting roles in Leo.

Backed by Seven Screen Studio, Leo is expected to release on October 19. There were some rumours that Trisha had walked out of the film due to some creative differences. She was spotted at the Chennai airport which further sparked these rumours. However, these speculations turned out to be false as her mother Uma Krishnan rubbished them. Trisha also shared a video of her shooting for the film in Kashmir on Instagram stories.

Besides Leo, Trisha will also play the role of Dr Vineetha in the film Ram, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.