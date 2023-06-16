Can You Identify This Famous Bollywood Actor From His Childhood Pics?

Suniel Shetty is one of the well-known action stars in the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of some of the biggest hits like Border, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Main Hoon Na, Shootout at Lokhandwala. He earned a lot of recognition for his action films in the 90s and became a huge name in the industry. Popularly known as ‘Anna’ in Bollywood, apart from being an actor, Suniel Shetty is also a successful entrepreneur.

Recently, a fan page of the actor shared his childhood pictures on social media, where he is seen in a half-check shirt and shorts, standing next to a wall. The pictures were shared by a fan page named @SunielShetty_FC and they captioned the post, “Adorable and Cute Childhood picture of @SunielVShetty Sir." The post has received a lot of love from his fans and has gone viral on social media.

Suniel Shetty started his acting career in 1992 with the film Balwaan. It was directed by Deepak Anand and starred Divya Bharti as the female protagonist. It received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics, but it gave him the image of an action hero in Bollywood. After his first film, he starred in various popular films in the 90s, like Dilwale, Mohra, Anth, Vinashak, Krodh, Gopi Kishan, Border and more.

After impressing the audience through his performances in films, Suniel took the OTT route as well. He made his OTT debut in MX Player’s crime-drama show Dharavi Bank. It was directed by Samit Kakkad and also starred Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni and Samikssha Bhatnagar. He was seen in another action web series on Amazon miniTV named Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. The series, directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, also stars Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Dutt and Rahul Dev.

According to reports, Suniel Shetty is currently shooting for the third part of the hit Hera Pheri franchise along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. However, there has been no official announcement by the makers regarding the release date of the film.