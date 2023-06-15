Can You Recognise This Actress Who Acted As Child Artist In An Ajith Kumar-starrer?

Yuvina Parthavi is a popular face majorly in Tamil and Kannada movies and commercials. She marked her debut in the industry as a child artist in AVM Productions TV show titled Uravukku Kai Koduppom in 2011. She gained recognition and appreciation for her role as Nallasivam’s granddaughter in the movie Veeram where she was cast opposite South actor Ajith Kumar. However, the adorable little girl has grown up over the years and she looks like a diva now.

From dressing up in cute long skirts and blouses in reel life to now looking glam in a crop top and ripped jeans, her transformation has caught our attention. It has also left the internet surprised. She last shared a snap of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Swipe until the last picture to see how it ended.” Her fans called her “pretty”, “cute” and “beautiful".

This is how Yuvina Parthavi looks now.

Here’s a BTS video she shared from the Veeram movie. She captioned the post, “Veeram behind the scenes. Thank you so much Sittrarasu uncle for taking this video and sharing it with me. Sweet memories."

Yuvina Parthavi rose to fame with the movies Mummy- Save Me in 2016, a supernatural horror movie which starred Priyanka Upendra as the protagonist, and S Ravindranath’s Pushpaka Vimana in 2017 featuring Ramesh Aravind and Rachita Ram. She has also worked in the Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil web series titled As I’m Suffering From Kadhal.

Proving her mettle one project at a time, Yuvina has paved the path to fame. Her acting has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike which got her more roles. She also appeared in N Ragavan’s movie titled Manjapai where she bagged an important role.

In Manjapai, she played a young girl who forms a lovely bond with an elderly man. She made a brief cameo in AR Murugadoss’ Kaththi as a child at the airport. Later, in the movie Athithi, she played a full-length role of a kidnapped child and in Jai Hind 2 she was roped in for a pivotal role.