Can You Recognise This Bollywood Actor From His Childhood Pic?

Fans are always eager to know more about their favourite Bollywood stars, be it about their personal life, trivia or childhood photos. Recently, an adorable childhood photo of a celebrity has been doing the rounds on the internet. The child became one of the action heroes, just like his father, in Bollywood and has delivered some major hits.

The said photo shows a cute child who seems to be busy eating something and is wearing a collared T-shirt and a hat. The celebrity is veteran actor Dharmendra’s son, Ajay Singh Deol, aka Sunny Deol. The actor marked his debut in Bollywood with the movie Betaab and later gained stardom with movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Damini and Darr, among others movies. His dialogues from the movies too became a superhit, like “Taarik Pe Taarik" and “Ye Dhai Kilo Ka Haath".

Take a look at the childhood photo of Sunny Deol here-

Such was his charisma and on-screen presence, that Sunny Deol’s powerful acting used to move the audience. One of his movies, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which also starred Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey, to name a few created a stir in the industry. From its gripping plot to flawless acting chops and amazing songs, the movie increased the actor’s popularity. When the movie was released, theatres in Punjab used to open up by 6 am to screen the film.

Sunny Deol’s Arjun Pandit too was well-received by the audience. Reportedly, in 1999, a gangster named Vikas Dubey liked the character of Sunny’s Arjun Pandit so much he changed his name to Vikas Pandit.

Sunny Deol has also been part of movies like Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The actor marked his first directorial with the movie Dillagi which featured Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar. Later, he launched his son Karan Deol opposite Sahher Bambba in his movie titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Previously, Karan Deol worked as an assistant director to Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He will be next seen in Apne 2. On the other hand, Sunny Deol is gearing up to pair up with Ameesha Patel all over again for Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.