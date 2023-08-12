Can You Recognise This Tamil Actress From Her Childhood Photo? Hint: She Is Now A Politician

Khushbu Sundar is a prominent face in the Tamil film industry. The actress-turned-politician began her career as a child artist in Bollywood with the film, The Burning Train in 1980. Between 1980 and 1985, she starred as a child actor in movies like Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Dard Ka Rishta and Bemisal. Khushbu recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she posted a few of her childhood photos on social media. Khusbhu Sundar shared a string of photos from her childhood, and the snaps are adorable. In one of the photos, she can be seen in a cute frock and sporting a fringe haircut. In another one, she accessorised her hair with a printed ribbon. In the third photo of the carousel, she can be seen posing in a pale yellow top and has left her hair open. Finally, the last photo showed her hair tied into two ponytails.

The caption read, “Journey of childhood!” Actress Meena Sagar reacted to the post and wrote, “Aww! Kissies!” TV Presenter Archana Chandhoke commented, “The prettiest.” A fan commented, “How adorable! So cute, Kush.” Another comment read, “So cute maam! Childhood is always special.” “You are my favourite actor. 90s queen. 3rd pic is remembered by all, for the Kannada movie Ranadheera.”

Khushbu Sundar made her acting debut as an adult in 1985 with the Hindi movie Meri Jung opposite Anil Kapoor. Her dance performance with Javed Jaffrey in the song Bol Baby Bol, Rock’n Roll got her massive recognition. She finally got the role of a lead actress in the movie Jaanoo opposite Jackie Shroff. She was then roped in for Tan Badan opposite Govinda.

She marked her debut in the South with the Telugu movie Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986 opposite Venkatesh. She was introduced to this film by D Ramanaidu and K Raghavendra Rao. The movie was a hit and paved the way for getting more roles in the South Indian film industry.

Later, actors Prabhu and Khushbu emerged to be one of the hit pairs in Tamil cinema during the peak 90s. Together they delivered hits like Dharmathin Thalaivan, Vettri Vizhaa, My Dear Marthandan, Chinna Thambi, Pandithurai, Uthama Raasa, Maravan and Chinna Vathiyar. She catapulted to stardom and soon became one of the most bankable actresses with whom every director wanted to work in the Tamil industry. After the silver screen, she also ventured into the small screen industry and later entered politics. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.