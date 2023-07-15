Can You Recognise This Veteran Actress In This Pic? Hint: She Has Worked With Shah Rukh Khan

Veteran actress Farida Jalal needs no special introduction. In her career, she has worked with the biggest superstars like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Now, a picture of the actress from her younger days has been going viral online.

The picture shows a young girl in a black-and-white frame. The girl is none other than Farida Jalal. In the photo, she is seen with a soft expression, her gaze resting on someone. She is wearing a pretty jewellery set and has kept her hair up in a clean bun with hair bangs covering her forehead.

Farida Jalal has been in the film industry since the 1960s. She started her career when she won the United Film Producers Talent Hunt in 1965 along with Rajesh Khanna, which was sponsored by Filmfare. Her first film offer came from the producer Tarachand Barjatya.

In 2014, the actress gave an interview where she was asked about the beginning of her career. She said, “I started my acting career when I was just out of my school St Joseph’s Convent in Panchgani, in a film called Taqdeer. I took part in a talent contest and even won. Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) and I were the finalists. How was I to know that I’d soon be doing a film Aradhana with him?”

In another interview, she was asked about playing the sister of the hero in most films. It must be mentioned here that one of Farida Jalal’s hit films from the early years of her career was Gopi, in which she played Dilip Kumar’s sister. She said, in the interview, “Forget about refusing, I jumped at the offer. Even if I had the chance to just go and observe him on the set I’d have done it. I love the man. I remember during those days each and every actor was copying Dilip Saab whether it was Dharmendra, Jeetendra, or Manoj Kumar."

In the 1990s, she was a part of some major film projects like Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She also found success with the 2003 TV show Shararat in which she played the role of an old fairy.

Farida Jalal has won five Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Paras, Majboor, Henna, Mammo and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.