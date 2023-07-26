Can You Tell Who This Bollywood Actor Is From His Childhood Picture?

Celebrities’ childhood photos always garner immense attention from fans who are curious to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars during their early years. Recently, a black-and-white childhood picture of a well-known Bollywood actor has been making rounds on various social media platforms, intriguing fans to guess the name of the adorable little boy. Can you guess who it is?

In the heartwarming picture, the actor can be seen in the arms of his mother as she poses for the camera. Before we reveal his identity, here’s a hint - he has been honoured with a National Award for his exceptional performance in the film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Yes, you guessed it right! It is none other than the versatile actor, Anupam Kher. The veteran actor delighted his fans by sharing this unseen childhood picture on Instagram two years ago, on June 5, to celebrate his mother’s birthday. In the snapshot, a young Anupam Kher looks utterly endearing in an oversized kurta and pants. Along with this delightful childhood photo, the actor also shared pictures of himself with his mother and family, creating a heartwarming album.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Anupam Kher expressed his love and admiration for his mother. He described her as the most natural person in the world and reminisced about her silently taking care of the family for most of his life. The actor expressed his gratitude for the unconditional love and affection she receives from everyone around her. He wished her a long and healthy life, celebrating the incredible woman she is.

Anupam Kher also shared heartwarming memories, playfully recalling how his mother used to be the mother of Bittu and Raju when he was young. However, now, he proudly identifies as the son of Dulari, an endearing term he lovingly uses for her. The actor conveyed his immense pride in being recognized as her son, a testament to the special bond they share.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam Kher has an exciting lineup of projects in store for his fans. He will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film, Emergency, where he portrays a key role. The movie, directed by Kangana herself, also stars Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik and is scheduled for release on November 24, this year.

Apart from Emergency, Anupam Kher is also part of Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming project, The Vaccine War, and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. He recently announced his involvement in 538 - his 538th project - where he will portray the renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore.