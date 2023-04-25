Canadian Star Saint Von Colucci Dies After 12 Plastic Surgeries To Look Like BTS' Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died at 22 after he underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin. The actor passed away on Sunday in South Korea after complications arose following his most recent cosmetic surgery, his publicist informed DailyMail.com. Colucci had reportedly moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry. It’s claimed that Colucci spent $220,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore 80 lakh) on 12 surgeries, which include a facelift, a nose job, and an eye lift, among others.

As per a Page Six report, he had surgery on Saturday to remove the jaw implants he had gotten in November last year. He was allegedly informed about the risk the surgery involved. Following the surgery, Colucci developed an infection and was immediately intubated. He died a few hours later.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” Eric Blake, Colucci’s publicist, told the publication. He added that the actor ‘didn’t like’ his ‘very square jaw and chin’. He felt it was ‘too wide.’ “He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake added.

Speaking about the actor’s original features, the report revealed that Colucci had dark blond hair and blue eyes. He was 6 feet tall. “It was very hard from him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against [because of] his Western looks,” Blake claimed. He added that Colucci filmed a Korean drama series titled “Pretty Lies” in which he played the role of BTS singer Jimin. The show is set to air in October this year.

BTS member Jimin is yet to react to the report.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that someone has tried to go under the knife to look like Jimin. In the past, internet personality Oli London has made the headlines for undergoing 32 surgeries to look like the K-pop star.

