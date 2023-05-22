Cannes 2023: Has Fashion Taken Precedence Over Films? Dolly Singh Says 'Don't Think It's A Problem...' | Exclusive

Content creator and social media influencer, Dolly Singh, marked her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. In an exclusive interview to News18, she had revealed that she would be paying ‘a homage to Bollywood’ with her outfit choice on her first day on the red carpet. True to her words, she sported a custom-made elegant outfit by ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which comprised of a hand embroidered 1980-inspired conical blouse bejewelled with pearl embellishments. She teamed it with an ivory hued sarong-skirt with a three-and-a-half meters long ruffled dramatic trail.

Along with Dolly, many other digital content creators made their debut at this year’s Cannes and made heads turn with their fashion sensibilities. While some were hailed for making a statement, others were trolled for their maximalism. And more often than not, Cannes Film Festival has become a melting point of fashion with conversations about a celebrity’s sense of style on the red carpet taking a precedence over the films making it to the film gala. And Dolly agrees with the same.

In a freewheeling chat with News18, she exclusively says, “The most critiqued part about the film festival is that it becomes too much about fashion and people forget about films and the actual part of the festival. But at the end of the day, it’s not something we can control. Fashion is something people are genuinely interested in and they want to see what celebrities wear to the red carpet and give their judgments and opinions on it because it’s a fun exercise for everyone.”

However, she feels that it isn’t really a ‘problem’. Talking about how fashion makes for a natural area of interest, she elaborates, “You may not be a cinema enthusiast and be unaware of the films being screened and that’s okay. I think it’s all about the average population leaning towards fashion and that’s just a bit more than the films being screened there. So, I don’t think it’s a problem but it’s something we all enjoy. As an audience, I do too do. I think it is fine.”

But for Dolly, appearing at the red carpet means so much more than just flaunting her outfits. Quiz her about the kind of things she’s expecting to do while at the French Riviera, she excitedly shares, “We should be looking at the actual things happening there apart from the fashion bit too. I think it has become like an image of sorts that everybody just goes there for the red carpet. I’m personally hoping that I also get to do other things. I hope that I not only have my moment at the red carpet but also meet people I’ve loved and admired and maybe even bump into them and have some fan moments.”

The Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (2020) and Double XL (2022) actor further continues, “I’m a cinema lover and I’m excited! I’ve never attended something at such a grand and global scale. I’m very much looking forward to the screenings and meeting filmmakers and actors from all around the world.”

However, she’s quick to acknowledge the pressure she’s under. With all eyes set on the ensembles everyone’s expected to don at the red carpet, Dolly believes that this pressure is not unusual as she understands where the intrigue surrounding a celebrity’s sartorial choices comes from. Looking forward to also have some fun, she remarks, “We all keep talking about the red carpet moments and who’s wearing who and if it’s good or bad. Everybody has a take on it and I had my takes on it too where we discussed the looks. So, there’s an added pressure because of that. People who follow me are also looking forward to my moments on the red carpet. At the same time, I genuinely want to have fun. I don’t want to make it the be all and end all.”

Speaking about how she doesn’t want to be at the receiving end of trolling on social media, she states, “If I knew someone I follow going there, I would be looking forward to what they would be wearing. I’m hoping people like what I end up wearing and I don’t get trolled too much and it all ends well (laughs).”

