The Cannes Film Festival begins on May 16, and I wonder why there has been no hint of any Indian possibility – while seeing so many probables from elsewhere. Be that as it may, here are some movies that may make the cut at Cannes.

Sofia Coppola has always been a favourite of the Festival, but unfortunately her Priscilla is not ready. But one never knows; Cannes and its chief Thierry Fremaux may wait – like the way they did for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

So, we may have American entry Asteroid City from Wes Anderson, whose French Dispatch screened at the French Riviera (where Cannes is located) in 2021. Roman Coppola’s screenplay is all about a junior stargazer convention in a fictional American town in 1955. I know Fremaux loves Hollywood and its glittering glamour, and this title’s cast includes bigwigs like Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Wow!

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon could open the 12-day event on the Croisette (Cannes’ beach front where the Festival Palace is situated). Scorsese will come with his longtime actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. This is a true story of an FBI probe into the massacre of the Native American Osage tribe in the 1920s. The film has been funded by Apple TV+, and will air on the platform.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny could be another big Hollywood premiere. The latest entry in Disney-owned Lucas film’s adventure franchise is directed by James Mangold and stars Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

And then we have Todd Haynes’ May December from a director who brought Velvet Underground to Cannes 2021. May December is a killers movie, and stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. It talks about “a Hollywood couple whose marriage, once the stuff of tabloid notoriety, is tested when an actress arrives to research their past lives."

It is being talked about that Italy could be the Cannes 2023 hero with huge names like Alice Rohrwacher, Nanni Moretti, Matteo Garrone and Marco Bellocchio all set to fly into Cannes.

In Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, an archaeologist gets entangled with an international network of stolen artefacts in the 1980s. Rohrwacher’s last two films played in Competition.

Moretti, a Palme d’Or winner for The Son’s Room, is readying Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, a period piece that jumps between the 1950s and 1970s. Moretti stars along with Mathieu Amalric, Margherita Buy, Barbora Bobulova and Silvio Orlando, as a famous movie director struggling to complete the most ambitious film of his career. Moretti has been part of Cannes Competition eight times!

Garrone and Bellocchio have serious subjects to offer: the former’s Capitano is about two boys who migrate from Dakar to Europe, while the latter’s Kidnapped weaves the story of a Jewish boy kidnapped in 1858 and converted to Catholicism.

Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda won the Palm d’Or with his brilliant Shoplifters in 2018, and he is hoping that the Festival would again invite him to show, Monster. The story is strictly under wraps.

South Korea’s Cobweb has a director with a confused cast trying to shoot the climax with censors meddling in the movie.

Now, please do not ask me why India has not figured here!

Read all the Latest Movies News here