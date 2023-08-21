'Can't Contain Excitement': Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha Trailer At Times Square

King of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan is creating the right buzz ahead of its release. In a surprising move, the film recently stepped in with a unique promotional strategy. As per the latest reports, the trailer of King of Kotha has been featured at the iconic Times Square in New York City, USA. This also made King Of Kotha the first Malayalam film to be featured at the renowned location.

The delightful video of the exciting moment was shared by the actor Dulquer himself on his social media handle. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption in which Dulquer expressed his emotions. He wrote, “Cannot contain my excitement. “King of Kotha” has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Times Square several times, I never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema.”

The iconic video gave a glimpse of Times Square when it was lit up with Dulquer’s upcoming film’s trailer. Besides Dulquer’s fierce avatar in the film, it also takes the audience through a journey of other important characters in the film. Notably, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabir Kallarakkal, and Prasanna in the lead roles.

Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha has left fans awaiting the release, which is simply visible in the pre-bookings. Jointly bankrolled by Zee Studios and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, the film will be making it to the theatres on August 24. Shaan Rahman has composed the score for the film. King of Kotha is speculated to be a complete cinematic experience. For those unversed, this is one of the most expensive films that has ever been made in the Malayalam cinema.