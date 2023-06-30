Captain Miller First Look: Dhanush Brandishes A Gun In A Ravaged Battlefield; Check It Out

Dhanush’s Captain Miller has been making headlines since the movie was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. Now, the makers have surprised the viewers with a post hinting at the film’s first look, which has generated curiosity all over social media. Sathya Jyothi Films recently shared an update about the film’s first look on their official Twitter handle and we can finally see Dhanush in his elements.

The first poster of the film shows Dhanush standing in what looks like a ravaged battlefield as evident from the scores of dead bodies lying all around him. Meanwhile, we can also see Dhanush holding a gun in his hands with his eyes closed and his long beard and man-bun shining in the dust-filled sunlight seeping through the smoke and fire. He also has wounds near his forehead. The poster was shared with the caption,"Here is the High Resolution Clean Version of the Blockbuster

#CaptainMillerFirstLook by The one & only G.O.A.T @tuneyjohn ♥️🔥".

As per reports, Captain Miller is touted to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in important roles. It is jointly produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The movie was originally called D47 which means Dhanush’s 47th film as a lead. The film was announced in July 2022 and went on floors in September. The major portion of the shooting took place in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of the music for Captain Miller, Siddhartha Nuni is handling the cinematography and Nagooran Ramachandran is doing the editing.

Dhanush also has the upcoming action-adventure thriller film Aayirathil Oruvan 2 in his pipeline. The film is directed by K Selvaraghavanand also stars Vijay Antony and Karthi in the important roles. Next, he also has Vada Chennai-2 Anbuvin Ezhuchi, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film will also feature Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore Kumar G and Radha Ravi in the supporting roles.