Cardi B Hits Fan With a Mic After They Throw Their Drink at Her, Video Goes Viral

Rapper Cardi B lost her cool after a fan threw their drink at her. On Saturday, the WAP hitmaker was performing at an outdoor event. Dressed in an orange gown, Cardi was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance. However, midway her act, a fan threw their drink at her, leaving her shocked and angry. In a video now going viral, the rapper was seen flinging her mic at the fan.

Cardi was visibly upset with the turn of events. She was seen yelling at the concert-goer while her team rushed to remove the attendee from the crowd. Her team attempted to calm her down. Several social media users are siding with Cardi. They are applauding her for shutting down the concert-goer, especially after many artists have been injured this summer due to such a behaviour. This include Bebe Rexha, who was hit by a phone in the eye, and Harry Styles.

Watch Cardi B Flings Her Mic at a Concert Goer After They Threw Their Drink at Her:

another angle , she hit her spot on 😭 pic.twitter.com/caLckHTbIQ— ٍ (@crdisdior) July 30, 2023

“She did what needed to be done ! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” a fan said. “Finally a celebrity fighting back,” added another. “Why come to the concert (probably spent money to go) to throw some shit at the artist? That’s just weird,” a comment read. “People need to stop throwing things at artists. 😐 it’s actually gotten out of control - like they aren’t human in your eyes,” a social media user wrote.

“I dont blame cardi b these concerts now how they use to be these concert goers have no respect for anyone especially no respect for the artist throwing stuff at them so good for cardi for doing that if you treat be with disrespect you get disrespected back period,” another user said. “Cardi’s aim though!" a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Cardi B made the headlines recently for her public fight with her husband Offset. Last month, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him. She reacted to the claims in the couple’s new song called Jealousy, which released on July 28. Owing to this, the rapper was accused of faking her fight to promote their new song Jealousy.

Addressing the rumours on Instagram. Cardi said, “It wasn’t no STUNT. Tasha K (YouTuber) made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy a-s hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”