Carry On Jatta 3 Is The Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film

In the world of Punjabi cinema, Carry on Jatta 3 has become the talk of the town. While critics may have mixed opinions about the film, the ultimate rewarders, the audience, have embraced it with open arms. And the numbers don’t lie – it has been a roaring success since its release nine days ago, captivating audiences not just in India but also in other countries. This Punjabi blockbuster has not only won hearts but has also shattered records.

According to a report published by Pinkvilla, Carry on Jatta 3 has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, impressing audiences across the globe. With a staggering gross of over Rs. 64 crore, including Rs. 32.25 crore in India and Rs. 32 crore from overseas markets, the film is on the path to crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said, “Carry On Jatta 3’ is highest grossing Punjabi film *worldwide*…Carry On Jatta 3 creates history at the *worldwide #boxoffice* in its *extended* week 1.”

Carry on Jatta 3, the third instalment in the Carry on Jatta series, has created waves in the industry. The first film hit the screens in 2012, followed by the second in 2018, and now the highly anticipated third chapter has made its way to theatres on June 29. With Punjabi superstars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa leading the pack, the movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, Karamjit Anmol and other talented actors from the Punjabi film fraternity.

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry on Jatta 3 has emerged as a shining star in the world of entertainment. As the film continues its remarkable run, Punjabi fans all over the world eagerly await more cinematic treasures from the talented team behind the sensational Carry On Jatta franchise.